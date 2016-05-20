Trump mocks Christie's weight at fundraiser: 'No more Oreos'

Donald Trump teased New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie about his weight while speaking at a fundraiser to pay off Christie's presidential campaign debt

Trump, when mentioning that the Nabisco cookie plant was leaving Chicago for Mexico, pointed to Christie and told the crowd the governor would stop eating Nabisco cookies.

"I'm not eating Oreos anymore, you know that - but neither is Chris," Trump said. "You're not eating Oreos anymore. No more Oreos. For either of us, Chris. Don't feel bad."

Trump was headlining the governor's event to help pay off the $200,000 in debt from his failed presidential campaign.