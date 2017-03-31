Newsvine

Trump leaves photo op before signing executive orders

Seeded by Mare-1634606
Seeded on Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:47 PM
President Trump on Friday announced two new executive orders aimed at tackling long-standing concerns around trade enforcement, but left the room before actually signing the orders during the announcement. White House video showed Trump entering the Oval Office to announce the orders, but leaving before actually signing any documents. Vice President Pence appeared to notice the mistake, turning back to grab materials off the president's desk and leaving the room with them.

