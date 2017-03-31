President Trump on Friday announced two new executive orders aimed at tackling long-standing concerns around trade enforcement, but left the room before actually signing the orders during the announcement. White House video showed Trump entering the Oval Office to announce the orders, but leaving before actually signing any documents. Vice President Pence appeared to notice the mistake, turning back to grab materials off the president's desk and leaving the room with them.
Trump leaves photo op before signing executive orders
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:47 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment