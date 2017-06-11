A Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theorist, a False Tweet and a Runaway Story

WASHINGTON â€” Jack Posobiec had his Twitter sights set on James B. Comey.

A pro-Trump activist notorious for his amateur sleuthing into red herrings like the Pizzagate hoax and a conspiracy theory involving the murder of a Democratic aide, Mr. Posobiec wrote on May 17 that Mr. Comey, the recently ousted F.B.I. director, had said under oath that Trump did not ask him to halt any investigation.

It mattered little that Mr. Comey had said no such thing. The tweet quickly ricocheted through the ecosystem of fake news and disinformation on the far right, where Trump partisans like Mr. Posobiec have intensified their efforts to sow doubt about the legitimacy of expanding investigations into Trump associates' ties to Russia.

More on this story at the linked site. Is it any wonder that RWs are so much more misinformed than others? Choosing to rely on trash heaps like Fox, Breitbart, Infowars, etc., for "news" is choosing ignorance. Period.