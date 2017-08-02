Marine Fighter Pilot Amy McGrath For Congress in Kentucky | POPSUGAR News

The First Female Marine to Fly An F-18 in Combat Is Running For Congress in Kentucky

The First Female Marine to Fly An F-18 in Combat Is Running For Congress in Kentucky

August 2, 2017 by Chelsea Hassler

Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath is a retired fighter pilot, and the first woman to fly an F-18 in combat. Now, she's running for Congress in Kentucky.

On August 1, a mere two months after retiring from a 20-year career in the Marines, during which she flew 89 combat missions, and bombed both al Qaeda and the Taliban, McGrath posted a YouTube video announcing her candidacy for the 2018 race in Kentucky's 6th district. While McGrath has always known that her dream job was to fly fighter jets, she's no stranger to the way that Congress works. In fact, her history with the governing body dates all the way back to the age of 13.

"When I was 13, my congressman told me I couldn't fly in combat. He said Congress thought women ought to be protected and not allowed to serve in combat," she says in the ad, while walking on a runway in front of a jet. "I never got a letter back from my senator, Mitch McConnell." McGrath goes on describe how she wrote letters to each and every member of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees asking them to change the rules, and while she may not have heard from the current House Majority Leader, she did in fact hear back from several who tried to tell her she couldn't do it, though the law changed when she was accepted into the Naval Academy.