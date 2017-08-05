Newsvine

Republican donor sues GOP for fraud over ObamaCare repeal failure

A Republican donor in Virginia has filed a lawsuit against the national and Virginia Republican parties, accusing them of fraud and racketeering for raising millions of dollars in donations knowing they wouldn't be able to repeal ObamaCare.

 

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Bob Heghmann, a retired attorney in Virginia Beach, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday. The suit blasts the Republican Party, saying it "has been engaged in a pattern of Racketeering which involves massive fraud perpetrated on Republican voters and contributors as well as some Independents and Democrats."

The lawsuit's defendants include the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Republican Party of Virginia, as well as Virginia's two members of the RNC and the chairman of the state Republican Party, John Whitbeck.

